Asking Rochester residents about government surveillance

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council will have back-to-back meetings on Monday, starting with a study session that is expected to give the body of elected officials an update on its public safety camera policy.

There are 545 public safety cameras in Rochester.

The city has seven types of cameras:

police cameras, such as body, vehicle dashboard and interview room cameras

traffic cameras

public space cameras

license plate identifier cameras

mobile public safety cameras

The city stores the footage for up to 30 days unless video or photos are needed for an ongoing criminal investigation, a point of contact request or a situation where there is limited storage, according to the council's agenda packet.

While public safety cameras are credited by the city as crime deterrents, some residents feel differently.

Adrian Dragomir said he does not want public space cameras recording him while he is enjoying a stroll in Peace Plaza.

"I am not a fan of having cameras in public spaces. If private companies want to install their own cameras then that is fine, that is their right, that is their prerogative but I do not feel like we should be watched by the government," Dragomir said.

Near Peace Plaza resides John Kruesel's General Merchandise store.

Kruesel has been located downtown Rochester for over 40 years and said he believes public safety cameras could serve a purpose but that it requires trust between the elected government and its citizens.

"I would say that the cameras can be a useful tool but those tools need to have definitive policies. When I say definitive policies I say trust but verify. The public sector needs to earn its trust and I would say the trust in the public sector has been shattered," Kruesel said.

The city's agenda packet also states that there is currently no facial recognition technology that is used but that there are no state statutes that limit or prohibit the use of the technology.

However, facial recognition can be used with the city's drones if a warrant is secured, according to the packet.