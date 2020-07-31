Asian women being targeted by Rochester thieves

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say thieves are targeting elderly Asian women in Rochester.

Around 10:30 am Thursday, a 70-year-old Asian female was walking in the block of 17 1/2 Street SE when a white van pulled up. Rochester police say a man, woman, and three children began talking to her and asked if the victim wanted to see some gold necklaces. Police say while the victim looked at two gold necklaces and two gold rights, the man then grabbed the necklace from the Asian woman's neck and drove off.

Rochester police say there have been several incidents like this recently, all involving elderly Asian female victims and stolen necklaces.

If somone approaches you and wants to show you or sell you jewelry, you should quickly break off contact with then and call police with a description of the person and vehicle involved.