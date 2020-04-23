Ashton Kutcher helped set up Iowa's coronavirus testing deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from the actor Ashton Kutcher.

Reynolds says she recently called Kutcher, an Iowa native known for starring in movies and television shows, to ask whether he would record a public service announcement.

She said Kutcher asked whether she was familiar with a Utah program launched this month to increase testing that looked promising.

Kutcher had a friend involved in one of the companies participating, and offered to connect them. Reynolds said that she spoke with Kutcher’s connection, and her aides followed up with Utah government officials.

TestIowa was launched on Tuesday.