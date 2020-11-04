Ashley Hinson wins election to U.S. House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District

Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson has defeated Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer to win a northeastern Iowa congressional seat.

Hinson is a former television news anchor. She won the U.S. House seat after a race in which she stressed the need for lower taxes, smaller government and border security.

Finkenauer lost in her first bid for reelection following her victory in 2018 over Republican Rod Blum. During her freshman term, Finkenauer devoted much of her time to ensuring disaster relief to her district after a damaging 2020 wind storm. She also supported legislation designed to help small businesses, aid governments amid the coronavirus pandemic and expand the Affordable Care Act.

The 1st District covers 20 counties and the cities of Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo.

