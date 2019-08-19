Clear

Ash tree killer confirmed in Franklin, Chickasaw counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State agricultural officials say an insect that's killed millions of ash trees has been confirmed in three more Iowa counties, bring the total to 69 counties.

Samples were found in New Hampton in Chickasaw County, Hampton in Franklin County and Anamosa in Jones County. Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the samples positive for the emerald ash borer.

The bugs are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002 and in Iowa in 2010.

Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward. The trees usually die within four years.

More information about the bug and other pests threatening Iowa's trees is available online.

