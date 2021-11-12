As vaccine eligibility expands some parents wonder when masking will end

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that grade school children are eligible for vaccinations you may be wondering when your kids will be able to un-mask in the classroom.

Given tens of millions of children across the country are spending every day at school with their faces covered in fabric or surgical masks it’s understandable some parents are ready to remove them. However, the CDC is saying we’re not ready yet.

The agency recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation has been made as we see a surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Kamau Wilkins, a father of two children and owner of Southeast Minnesota Youth Enrichment League, tells KIMT News 3 he agrees with the CDC and says the fastest way to unmask is to get vaccinated.

Wilkins explained, “If you really want your kids to be able to go to school without masks then get vaccinated. It's quite literally that simple. We have to have a certain level of vaccination for districts and government bodies to make a decision on what they think is safe for the community. So, if you want to take your mask off and you want other people to get their masks off then encourage your friends and family and community members to get vaccinated.”

Wilkins also said it’s a bit early to be talking about loosening mandates as there are still many unvaccinated children.

He added, “Loosening our policy around COVID protections doesn't make sense just because we have very few kids who are currently getting vaccinated. They're on their first shot.”

About three-fourths of the nation’s largest school districts required masks at the start of the school year. The Rochester Public School District tells KIMT News 3 it will still be enforcing its mask mandate.