As tourism resumes across Canadian border, Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesotans have reason to celebrate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a nearly 20-month coronavirus closure, Canadian travelers are once again crossing our northern border.

The U.S.-Canada border reopened for non-essential travel by land Monday. The thawing of restrictions on cross-border tourism is being met with excitement by many, including U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"Everyone in Minnesota, including the Rochester area, has reason to celebrate, because Canada is our best trading partner," Senator Klobuchar told KIMT. She continued, "major partner with tourism, major visitors to the Rochester area, whether it's to go to the Mayo Clinic, whether it is to visit the beautiful parts of Southern Minnesota."

Klobuchar, who chairs the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group, says more traffic flowing through our northern border will help revive the travel and tourism industry, while making it easier for folks to see loved ones.

"I think you're going to see a big uptick. You know, some people are going to be going down to the southern part of the country right now because it's a little warmer, but other people just want to visit for Thanksgiving, and they want to see their friends and family. So it's going to be a mix of things, but we know how valuable Canadian tourists are to our state," Klobuchar said.

To the senator's point, approximately 1.75 million people crossed the U.S.-Canada border through a Minnesota checkpoint in 2019, with Canadians spending roughly $175 million in the North Star State that year. While the revised border crossing rules will allow more Canucks to spend their cash state-side, they'll still need to show proof of vaccination to enter the U.S., and a negative COVID test to get back to the Great White North.

"Both countries have to have vaccine requirements, which is fine. That's pretty common place now internationally," Senator Klobuchar said. "It's just that there isn't parity when it comes to the testing requirements, and so what we would like is to have negotiations on that so that we're not adding to the cost when the Canadians come drive to the U.S., because that's going to make them less likely to come."

To celebrate the reopening of the border, Governor Walz proclaimed Monday "Canadian Travelers Day in Minnesota," recognizing the contribution our northern neighbors have made to the North Star State's economy and culture.