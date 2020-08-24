As the thermometer rises, so does the danger inside your car

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today, much of the viewing area was under a heat advisory with temperatures in the 90s. In such super-heated conditions, it only takes a few minutes for the inside of the car to become a death trap for children and animals. Temperatures inside a vehicle can soar beyond 110 degrees.

"It's going to be exceptionally dangerous to leave children or pets alone for even a short amount of time," said Deputy Cameron Manson with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

"We get calls on a regular basis. Especially when it gets heated up like this. You'll hear two or three calls this week about it," said Manson, who also told KIMT News 3 a short run into the store is all it takes for your car's interior to heat up like an oven.

"Ten minutes is all it takes for a car to heat over 100 degrees and heat stroke and heat illness can set in really quickly inside a hot car."

Experts recommend keeping your cell phone or purse in the back seat, which will force you to check the car before you lock up. Another strategy is to keep a stuffed animal in the child's car seat. When the child is placed in the car seat, the stuffed animal sits in the passenger seat, reminding you to double check the car.

The thought of leaving a child in a hot car is something Misty Whitecotton can't fathom.

"I can see sometimes you might forget an animal, but a child is like you, like you know, it's a part of you," said Whitecotton.

She thinks people should be focused on the most important thing of all, the safety of their children and pets.

"A lot of people are so outside of themselves and their minds are full of what they have to do, their to-do lists, their grocery lists, whatever."