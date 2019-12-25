Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

As the decade ends, Mason City residents hopeful for the future

People are saying they are looking forward to the 20s.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The twenties are almost here.  While that conjures up images of Al Capone and flappers, we're talking about the 2020s.  

People we spoke with in Mason City said the last decade was one that was full of ups and downs, but things are still good.  

DaLayne Germundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales says business has been good this month, and he hopes the momentum continues into the new year.

"This December has been my best December ever. Usually December is a slow month because people are spending their money elsewhere than cars.  I've had a record December," he said.

Mando Paloma told KIMT News 3 he hopes the upcoming decade will be good for his family and friends.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
The warm weather soon moves out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wrapping up the decade

Image

High temperatures make for a not-so-white Christmas

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

Image

Sean Christmas forecast

Image

Holiday travel hazards

Image

Families Flock to the Movies

Image

Working on Christmas

Image

Klein Family Christmas Dinner

Image

Family Traditions

Image

Holiday Meal

Community Events