As the decade ends, Mason City residents hopeful for the future

MASON CITY, Iowa - The twenties are almost here. While that conjures up images of Al Capone and flappers, we're talking about the 2020s.

People we spoke with in Mason City said the last decade was one that was full of ups and downs, but things are still good.

DaLayne Germundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales says business has been good this month, and he hopes the momentum continues into the new year.

"This December has been my best December ever. Usually December is a slow month because people are spending their money elsewhere than cars. I've had a record December," he said.

Mando Paloma told KIMT News 3 he hopes the upcoming decade will be good for his family and friends.