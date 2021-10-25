As protesters gather at Mayo, healthcare giant says vaccines 'will help ensure we have a healthy workforce'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As those against vaccine mandates protest at Mayo Clinic on Monday, the healthcare giant has released a statement on why it's important the mandate is in place.

"Making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement to work at Mayo Clinic will help ensure we have a healthy workforce and that Mayo Clinic is a safe place to receive care — just as our patients expect," Mayo said in a statement.

The Mayo Clinic enterprise staff vaccination rate for COVID-19 is at 88%.

"In consideration of the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and communities, Mayo Clinic is transitioning to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with vaccination required to continue to work at Mayo Clinic. A review process will be available for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions to vaccination. Staff may participate in social media and advocacy on their own behalf, in accordance with applicable Mayo Clinic policies," the statement said.