As opioid epidemic rages on, NE Iowa deputies recognized for saving person's life

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Acknowledging an opioid crisis in northeast Iowa, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing two deputies for saving a man’s life.

The sheriff’s office said Todd Schmitt and Chris Wuebker responded to an emergency call in Ridgeway on Oct. 17 and found an unconscious person who wasn’t breathing due to an opioid overdose.

The deputies performed CPR and administered Narcan to save the person’s life.

“The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Deputies Schmitt and Wuebker would like to thank the Iowa Narcotics Officers’ Association for providing training to recognize drug overdoses and how to administer Narcan to a victim,” the sheriff’s office said.