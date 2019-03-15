As flood waters rise sandbags are available for residents

MASON CITY, Iowa- As flood waters rise because of melting snow and rain many cities are making sandbags available to residents.

Dozens of people including Tyler Trappe of Mason City headed to the streets department to bag sand for their home.

“I have about four or five inches of sitting water around my home,” he said.

But it is also a team effort.

“When this guy got here I told him if he helped me I would help him so we just started filling bags together,” Trappe said.

Freeborn county has opened the county fair grounds for sandbagging and the city of Rochester has bags available at their streets department.