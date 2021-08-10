As delta variant spreads, data shows Americans feeling less optimistic about the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As warnings mount about renewed coronavirus risks, data is showing Americans are changing their views on the pandemic.

Recent Gallup polling found 40% of U.S. adults felt COVID conditions were improving across the country in July. It's a sharp decline from June, when Gallup says 89% of respondents believed conditions were improving.

The shift comes as experts and officials warn about the rapidly-spreading delta variant. KIMT spoke with a number of Med City community members about their expectations for the coming months when it comes to coronavirus.