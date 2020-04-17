As case numbers continue to rise, Olmsted County leaders remain committed to helping the community's most vulnerable residents

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, bringing the total to 174. 67 of those cases are active and 107 are recovered. The death toll still sits at 2.

As the case count continues to rise, county leaders remain committed to protecting the most vulnerable residents. The Mayo Civic Center has been transformed into a day center for the homeless. The Rochester Community Warming Center has also relocated to the Mayoc Civic Center for the time being, making it a one-stop shop for people who have nowhere else to go during this pandemic. It provides people with access to essentials like food, water and bathrooms.

The county is also taking extra steps to protect people who are at high risk because of a health condition, their age, or even victims of domestic violence.

"We've been working with our hotel partners across Olmsted County to provide lodging for those individuals and families," said Dave Dunn, Housing Director of the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

4 hotels are participating in that program and each night, anywhere between 23-26 hotel rooms are being used.

The day center is open from 8am-8pm and then the warming center opens at 8pm.