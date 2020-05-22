As case counts rise in Wright County, Belmond-Klemme opts for no summer sports

BELMOND, Iowa – Despite the state allowing summer baseball and softball to be played, at least one school district will not be taking the field.

The Belmond-Klemme school board voted Thursday to cancel summer sports despite the green light from Iowa Gov. Reynolds and the state athletic sanctioning bodies.

Wright County has seen an uptick in recent days in positive coronavirus cases. As of Friday morning, the county had 77 positive cases.

Teams can begin practice June 1 and games can begin June 15.