As Thursdays Downtown wraps up, planning for next year is underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday, August 29, is the final Thursdays Downtown of the summer, and early numbers are showing it was a successful season for the street festival.

Despite construction in Peace Plaza and other constructing impacting parking in the area, as of August 23, the weekly event brought in about 270,303 people.

Thursdays Downtown get rained out a couple of times but it didn't take too much away from the market.

"There's nothing you can do to control it," Megan Kopet with Rochester Downtown Alliance said. "You always have to be safe than sorry because I'm big on safety. So, we had a couple hiccups in the beginning but like I said, it's going to be beautiful here on out."

For the final Thursdays Downtown, there will be a special musical entertainer from The Voice, a mini street market near People's Food Co-op, and extra games and activities on 3rd St.

While the summer event wraps up, planning for next year's season is already underway.

After a name change from Thursdays on First and 3rd to Thursdays Downtown last year, the summer market is moving locations next year.

With Heart of the City construction starting in 2020 in mind, RDA is moving part of the event to 4th St Sw.

"We just try to keep it as close as possible to the current space for all the downtown stake holders and all the patients at Mayo Clinic. That's really important to us too," Kopet said.

The final Thursdays Downtown will be from 11am-8:30pm.

Here are some more numbers from this year's Thursdays Downtown: