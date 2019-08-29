Clear

As Thursdays Downtown wraps up, planning for next year is underway

August 29 is the final Thursdays Downtown of the season.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday, August 29, is the final Thursdays Downtown of the summer, and early numbers are showing it was a successful season for the street festival. 

Despite construction in Peace Plaza and other constructing impacting parking in the area, as of August 23, the weekly event brought in about 270,303 people. 

Thursdays Downtown get rained out a couple of times but it didn't take too much away from the market. 

"There's nothing you can do to control it," Megan Kopet with Rochester Downtown Alliance said. "You always have to be safe than sorry because I'm big on safety. So, we had a couple hiccups in the beginning but like I said, it's going to be beautiful here on out."

For the final Thursdays Downtown, there will be a special musical entertainer from The Voice, a mini street market near People's Food Co-op, and extra games and activities on 3rd St. 

While the summer event wraps up, planning for next year's season is already underway. 

After a name change from Thursdays on First and 3rd to Thursdays Downtown last year, the summer market is moving locations next year. 

With Heart of the City construction starting in 2020 in mind, RDA is moving part of the event to 4th St Sw

"We just try to keep it as close as possible to the current space for all the downtown stake holders and all the patients at Mayo Clinic. That's really important to us too," Kopet said. 

The final Thursdays Downtown will be from 11am-8:30pm.

Here are some more numbers from this year's Thursdays Downtown:

  • 207,303 estimated attendance 
  • 54 live music performances 
  • 188 vendors throughout the season
  • 76,000 estimated cups sold for alcohol
  • 998 estimated market bags distributed
  • 98 hours of Thursdays Downtown

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast AM 8/29

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events