Clear

As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response

People attempt to extinguish cars on fire, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Several nights of violent protest in Minneapolis have prompted questions about whether city leaders have bungled their response.

Posted: May 30, 2020 2:27 PM
Posted By: By TAMMY WEBBER and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-term Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appeared to be doing everything right.

He worked with the city's booming business community and the City Council. He reached out to minority neighborhoods and advocated for affordable housing. He implemented stricter disciplinary measures against police who violated the city's body camera policy.

When George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died Monday after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes and ignored his “I can't breathe” pleas, Frey quickly expressed outrage and called for charges against the officer. Four officers were fired the next day, and on Friday, Officer Derek Chauvin was charged in Floyd's death.

But Frey's leadership is being questioned after police failed to quell several nights of rioting, fires and ransacking of local businesses that followed Floyd's death. Frey, who pleaded for calm, also approved the decision to abandon the city's 3rd Precinct station on Thursday night, surrendering it to protesters who set fire to the building.

The night the station burned, Frey appeared at an early-morning news conference after hours of criticism on social media for a police response that didn't confront the violence despite the activation of the National Guard. As he began talking, one reporter snapped, “What's the plan here?” Frey struggled to answer, and the next morning, Gov. Tim Walz — like Frey, a Democrat — criticized the “abject failure” of the city's response and said the state had taken control. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call Frey a “very weak Radical Left Mayor” and threatened to get involved.

By early Saturday morning, it was Walz who found himself struggling with the enormity of the challenge, conceding that he didn't have enough people to cope with the protests and moving to mobilize another 1,000 Guard members. Walz also took pains to praise Frey, who appeared alongside him after another night of unrest.

Some wonder whether Frey's approach to the crisis might damage his chances for reelection next year. The 38-year-old former lawyer, community organizer and one-term City Council member took office in 2018 after defeating Betsy Hodges, whose time as mayor was marred by two high-profile police shootings.

The 2015 shooting of 24-year-old black resident Jamar Clark after a scuffle with two white police officers set off weeks of protests; neither officer was charged. The 2017 shooting of unarmed Australia native Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her house, provoked an international outcry. The black officer in that case was convicted of third-degree murder and is serving a 12 1/2 year term.

Frey campaigned partly on a promise to add police officers. But a City Council committee this spring voted against applying for a federal grant to hire 10 new officers for traffic enforcement, with one member saying he worried it would exacerbate racial disparities in vehicle stops.

Community activist Mel Reeves, who said he has led rallies to protest Floyd's killing, refused to discuss the mayor's response except to say that Frey had been “put in a difficult position.” He said the black community doesn’t trust police and prosecutors to do the right thing.

“The mayor is new, and he said all the right things," Reeves said. “This is not about the mayor; it's about the police department.”

The day after the 3rd Precinct fire, University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs said Frey was “out of his depth” and "clearly unable to understand what he has to do to restore order while also creating the kind of healing that has to happen in Minneapolis.”

He said abandoning the police station “sent a powerful message” that the city was not in control.

“There needs to be another message: ‘Here is the line and order will be maintained,’” said Jacobs. "You’ve got businesses that are just shocked without words to see property going up in flames, often with no police intervention at all. You have the black community (that has) heard his words but does not believe them.

“He worked really hard at those relationships and they appear to be in tatters. And I think a lot of residents are unnerved by the violence and the chaos.”

Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, said the mayor still has his support, and that many businesses damaged by the violent protests, including those owned by minorities and immigrants, want to rebuild.

“There is a lot of fear right now. If your store has been hit, you feel violated,” said Weinhagen, adding that some businesses already were suffering because of the coronavirus restrictions. “They were just beginning to see some light and this hit.”

But he believes the mayor is “leading with his values" and getting a lot of things right, including requesting the Guard assistance and implementing a curfew Friday and Saturday nights.

Jacobs, the political scientist, said Frey has been energetic, upbeat and dynamic, effectively leading the fast-growing city. But his inexperience with crisis management has shown.

“Until about a week ago, he looked to be on glide path to reelection, and within a week, his mayorship looks like it’s crumbled," Jacobs said.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 23531

Reported Deaths: 1006
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7932593
Ramsey2790115
Stearns200113
Nobles15034
Anoka132467
Dakota123051
Washington59831
Olmsted59410
Kandiyohi4861
Rice4382
Clay42025
Scott3942
Todd3020
Wright2871
Mower2541
Sherburne2262
Carver2012
Benton1753
Steele1510
Blue Earth1371
Martin1295
St. Louis11814
Freeborn1080
Pine890
Nicollet839
Winona7915
Carlton730
Cottonwood690
Watonwan690
Unassigned6610
Crow Wing641
Otter Tail630
Goodhue623
Chisago601
Polk602
Itasca549
Dodge500
Chippewa491
Morrison450
Meeker440
Le Sueur441
Lyon430
Douglas400
Jackson390
Murray370
Becker360
McLeod330
Isanti320
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Swift180
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Pennington170
Sibley160
Faribault150
Beltrami140
Brown142
Cass132
Norman120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Marshall100
Pipestone100
Pope90
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Redwood40
Grant40
Big Stone40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Stevens20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18929

Reported Deaths: 524
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4056123
Woodbury272134
Black Hawk173044
Linn94576
Marshall89116
Dallas88620
Buena Vista7210
Johnson6108
Wapello5568
Muscatine55441
Crawford5012
Tama40127
Scott35710
Louisa34111
Dubuque34118
Jasper26016
Pottawattamie2448
Sioux2140
Washington1878
Wright1530
Plymouth1272
Warren1210
Allamakee1204
Story1051
Mahaska929
Poweshiek898
Henry701
Bremer696
Des Moines621
Clinton601
Boone580
Taylor510
Clarke500
Guthrie503
Cedar461
Benton401
Monroe385
Webster371
Jones360
Shelby350
Iowa340
Clayton333
Marion320
Buchanan320
Osceola320
Hamilton300
Cerro Gordo271
Cherokee270
Madison271
Fayette260
Lee250
Monona240
Winneshiek230
Harrison210
Jefferson210
Lyon200
Grundy200
Davis200
Dickinson190
Floyd191
Sac180
Humboldt160
Hardin160
Mills160
Hancock160
Delaware150
Butler150
Appanoose143
Keokuk140
Ida140
Emmet130
Greene130
Lucas130
Clay130
Jackson120
Audubon121
Cass120
Franklin120
Howard120
Winnebago110
Pocahontas110
Page110
Chickasaw100
Kossuth90
Van Buren90
Carroll90
Adair90
Union70
Adams70
Montgomery60
Palo Alto60
Mitchell50
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunnier skies for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz Addresses Minnesotans in Overnight Press Conference

Image

Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

Image

Protesters in Downtown Rochester

Image

Mower County Fair will go on as planned

Image

Minneapolis Gas Stations Shut Down

Image

NAACP Leader speaks on death of George Floyd

Image

Law Enforcement training to prevent tragedy

Image

Century High School graduation

Image

Sean Weather 5/29

Image

floyd day 4

Community Events