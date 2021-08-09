As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Canada starts welcoming vaccinated Americans for the first time since March of 2020, travelers are wondering whether it's safe to fly abroad.

The CDC is continuing to ask travelers to avoid some 74 countries where COVID transmission is being deemed "very high," while urging unvaccinated Americans not to travel internationally at all. Even those who are fully vaccinated may be at increased risk for contracting and possibly spreading some COVID variants when traveling internationally, according to the CDC.

KIMT spoke with people in the Med City who say they'd be comfortable traveling - so long as pandemic safety precautions are being followed. A Rochester travel agent also tells KIMT they're not seeing bookings slow down, and there's still pent-up demand from last year.