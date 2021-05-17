As COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up, animal shelters are filling up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a pet owner, you know how much time and effort goes into having a four-legged friend. And now that more of us are leaving the work from home life and heading back to work, it might not be as much of an easy transition for your pets.

According to a study by the American Pet Products Association, 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet in 2020 after the pandemic was declared. But now, it's a different story as restrictions are loosening and workers are getting back to the office.

Shelters across the nation are reporting more owner surrenders from families who adopted dogs at the beginning of the pandemic. Luckily, the director of Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Tanya Johnson, said that's not the case there.

If your furry friend is suffering from separation anxiety as you're going back to the office, know that patience is key. try and ease into the transition, go for walks before you leave or get toys that can keep them occupied during the day. "There's a lot of great doggie daycares in our area that can help take care of them while you're at work if you don't feel comfortable leaving them for long periods of time while you are back at work," explained Johnson. "And it doesn't have to be every day. I guarantee a pet is going to be much happier at home than coming and spending time at a shelter looking for a new family."

Johnson said animals can catch on to a new routine fairly quickly, but they don't understand when their owners never return. "It's really heartbreaking. Not only for the animal, but for the staff and volunteers here watching the animals when their owners leave them here," she explained. Their faces and not understanding why their owner doesn't come back. It's really difficult."

If you think your animal isn't adjusting, you can always ask your vet for advice.