Artists creatively share their experiences during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's no secret that we are all facing new challenges with this pandemic.

Seven artists are expressing their feelings through their work at the Rochester Art Center.

"To experience art by members of their community ... some are from Minnesota or even globally. That we are really not alone in the way that we are processing this," says Dickinson.

One local artist has been creating black and white posters every day since the state of Minnesota shut down because of the coronavirus.

The center's artistic director, Sheila Dickinson, says each poster has a story and portrays what he's feeling.

"I think it's inspiration for our visitors to say what way can I break down the complexity of our lives right now and sort of focus on one thing," adds Dickinson.

For more information about the display, click here.

If you want to be creative at home, the art center has masks to purchase and decorate.

The display continues through January 17th.