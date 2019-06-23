Art4Trails reveal new sculptures

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local art initiative Art4Trails unveiled their 20á9 sculptures along side the bike trails downtown.

Art4Trails looks to promote local artists and grow the beauty throughout public parks by installing original and local art along bike trails.

Mary Beth Magyar is one of the artist who created a sculpture along the trail downtown.

There are 13 sculptures downtown. Four of them are temporary for 2019.

She tells KIMT having art installations on trails is a way to expand art throughout the community

“Being able to catch those people that you're really wanting to see. I think that it's lovely to have shows and galleries but you're still showing it to people who would see it normally,” she said.

It's going to be a busy week with RochesterFest happening at Soldiers Field Park. KIMT News 3 is the media sponsor of the midday themes happening from 11 am to 2 pm.

Monday is the magic of pets. Tuesday is the magic of art. Wednesday is the magic of service. Thursday is the magic of wellness. Friday is the magic of earthfest.