Art program for people with disabilities hopes to reach Rochester

KIMT News 3 - A Twin Cities-based art program is hoping to expand its reach into Rochester.

Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts works with people with disabilities.

The program had 120 artists before the pandemic hit. Now, only about 60 people are participating in the virtual sessions.

Jeanne Calvit is the founder and executive director of Interact. She said art transforms lives and the goal is to help more people.

"When we started our remote work, they said it was like a lifeline. Everyday they'd wake up and they can't wait to have our classes and see everybody. We have a zoom community now," Calvit said.

If you'd like to sign up for the program, click here.