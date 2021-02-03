Art installations to highlight diversity as part of Discovery Walk project design

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Diversity and inclusivity are being highlighted as part of Destination Medical Center’s Discovery Walk project.

DMC hopes to transform the area from Soldiers Field Memorial Park to Annenberg Plaza into a park-like atmosphere.

During a board meeting on Wednesday the five-block linear parkway’s design along 2nd Avenue SW in downtown Rochester was discussed.

The idea is to have spacious walkways, plenty of trees and plants as well as outdoor social space, seating and a spot for food trucks.

In a “Fly-by” video of the project’s design a rendering showed it will feature influence from local artists including blue light sculpture called Horizon.

The installations aim to evoke the concept of equality by remaining the same height from the start of the walk to the finish even though the terrain may increase or decrease.

Project manager Josh Johnsen explained, “As we know different circumstances require different resources and tools to reach an equal outcome so in this case the land is acting as the resource to keep the top of the lighting at the same level throughout the project.”

Construction is expected to start this summer with the goal of being completed by 2022.