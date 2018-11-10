Clear

Art installation in Albert lea

One elementary class is taking their art one step further.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- There's famous art sculptures throughout the world. From Michelangelo to Nefertiti, an area school created their own.
Students at Halverson elementary spent weeks creating this art installation at the school's entrance.
Students k-through-five donated hundreds of old clothes to create a rainbow wave.
Tonya franks is the principal and says it's all to create a vibrant learning environment when students walk through the door.
“It's really nice because now when students and staff and community walk in Halverson they feel embraced by color it surrounds them as they enter our building and that's a really good feeling,” said Franks.

