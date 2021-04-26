Art brightens up walls at Olmsted Medical Center testing site

ROCHESTER, Minn- Move over Picasso, there's a new crop of artists brightening up the walls at Olmsted Medical Center's Fastcare Clinic. Eighty employees used their creativity to make paintings for the testing center. The artwork aims to bring joy to patients, boost employee morale, and allow staff to show their creative side.

"It's been wonderful and it's really brought joy to me, coming in and seeing the canvases completed," said Olmsted Medical Center Health and Wellness Promotion Coordinator Heidi Mason. "I think it's great just to see our patients happy with a smile on their face after going through a tough time."

Family and friends also contributed to the artwork.

"We've had a lot of very positive feedback from our patients," Mason tells KIMT News 3. They have really enjoyed exiting the building and seeing something that really brought a lot of excitement and joy to them as they left getting tested for COVID."

Paintings have been on display since January and will be up until June 1st.