Art UP pop-up Art Project installs floral arrangement downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With much of downtown being under construction, the City of Rochester is doing something to bring a little bit of life back into downtown.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency and Rochester Downtown Alliance teamed up to create Art UP! It is a pop-up art project aimed to bring a smile to faces during tougher times brought on by the pandemic.

The unique floral display is integrated into a large excavator in the heart of the city. The flowers used in this arrangement were produced by 25 local growers.

The Art UP Project is an opportunity for the community to enjoy being downtown, surrounded by art while still being safe.

A local Rochester resident tells us, "I'm proud to say I'm from Rochester, and I see there's a lot of people, I walk by here everyday and everyday I am thrilled because I see something that I love."

This is the first of many surprise Art-Up projects on display throughout downtown over the next year. If you have yet to check out the display it will remain up until Saturday, September 26.