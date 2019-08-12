Arson investigation underway in SE Minnesota after hay bales started on fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An arson investigation is underway after a man allegedly poured gas on hay bales before lighting them on fire on someone else’s property.
The alleged incident happened at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of 2nd Ave. SE in Oronoco.
A witness said a male in his mid-30s was seen getting gas prior to the fire.
The Oronoco Fire Department put out a fire that caused around $300 in damage.
Authorities said the suspect denied starting the fire and that there was no relationship between the suspect and the victim.
