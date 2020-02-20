Clear

Arson arrest leads to stolen property charge against Albert Lea man

Christopher Busall
2019 case leads to 2018 victim coming foward.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is now facing trial for a burning car and stolen tools.

Christopher Darwin Busall, 41 of Albert Lea, was first charged in December 2019 with 2nd degree arson. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Busall apparently stripped the parts and equipment out of Mitsubishi car, then dragged it into the middle of a field in the area of 745th Avenue and 180th Street and set it on fire.

Court documents state the burned out car had no doors, no hood, no trunk lid, no engine, and no bumpers. Investigators say the doors, tires, rims, and steering wheel from a Mitsubishi were found at Busall’s home and his boots matched prints at the scene of the fire.

A man then contacted law enforcement in early January, saying he had seen a news report about the vehicle arson. The man said his vehicle had been stolen with over $6,000 in tools inside, then found empty and set on fire in October 2018. The man told authorities he suspected the same man could be responsible for both fires.

Authorities say a search of Busall’s garage then located more than $1,400 worth of the stolen tools.

Busall is now scheduled to stand trial starting June 2 for the burned car and starting July 7 for possession of stolen property. Both are felony charges.

Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
