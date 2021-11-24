Arrive Alive this holiday season: Sheriff's Office on drunk driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tonight, some will celebrate the lesser-known holiday of the week, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" - a night where people celebrate by binge drinking.

Last year alone, almost 80 people lost their lives in drunk-driving-related traffic accidents.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department are taking action to ensure these numbers don't get any higher this year.

Extra seasonal DWI shifts kick off today. These extra shifts will go from now and New Year's Eve.

Captain James Schueller reminds us that it is always best to pre-plan when drinking and traveling.

Holidays can be a fun time, but be sure to have a sober driver ready to pick you up. If you are not able to have someone you know as a designated driver, call a local service like Uber or Lyft.

Capt. Schueller reminds us that driving drunk doesn't just put yourself at risk.

"Whoever you care about most, picture them right now," said Capt. Schueller. "What if that happened to them? How would you be feeling? Sometimes you need to personalize it like that and say, 'If I were to lose my most important in the world to a drunk driver how would I feel?' Maybe if one person thinks about it that way and decides they're going to get a safe ride home instead of getting behind the wheel, that's a success I think."

If you are on the roads and see someone who you think is impaired, call 911 and be ready to give a location, license number, and describe their dangerous behavior.

The goal is to make sure that every seat is filled for Thanksgiving dinner.