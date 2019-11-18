Arrests made after report of juveniles going through cars in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly going through cars.
Austin police were called early Sunday morning after a report of three juveniles rummaging through cars in the 700 block of 6th Ave. SW.
Officers found two of the juveniles (ages 15 and 16) were in violation of probation and were taken to a juvenile holding facility.
An officer found three bottles with a prescription name on it that were empty. Dashcam video showed one of the juveniles had thrown the pill bottles.
