Arrests made after report of juveniles going through cars in Austin

Officers found two of the juveniles (ages 15 and 16) were in violation of probation and were taken to a juvenile holding facility.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:16 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly going through cars.

Austin police were called early Sunday morning after a report of three juveniles rummaging through cars in the 700 block of 6th Ave. SW.

An officer found three bottles with a prescription name on it that were empty. Dashcam video showed one of the juveniles had thrown the pill bottles.

Near normal temperatures returning for the week
