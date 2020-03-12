Clear
Arrested first in Mason City, now charged with 8 crimes in Worth County

Armondo Grays
Armondo Grays

Authorities say he escaped capture in Kensett in October 2019.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:47 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man facing a slew of charges in Cerro Gordo County is now accused of even more crimes in Worth County.

Armondo Gahieka Grays, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on January 2 after several Mason City police officers chased him from S. Jefferson Avenue to the 300 block of W. State Street. Officers said Grays was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $1,500 in cash. He pleaded not guilty to a controlled substance violation, failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of meth-1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

Grays has now been booked into the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond. Authorities say Grays was pulled over for speeding in Kensett on October 29, 2019. The arresting officer says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and when he patted Grays down for weapon, he felt a handgun in Grays' jacket.

The officer says as he tried to handcuff him, Grays struggled and they fought across the street to the sidewalk. The officer says he pulled the jacket with the handgun off Grays and then shot him with a taser as Grays tried to run away. Court documents state the taser malfunctioned, however, and Grays was able to escape on foot.

Authorities say the handgun in Grays’ jacket was a .38 caliber semi-auto with a bullet in a chamber and the hammer cocked and ready to fire. Court documents state a check of the vehicle found another pistol and a 30-round magazine.

Grays is charged in Worth County District Court with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying weapons, interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations, 3rd degree theft, and removing a radio from an officer.

