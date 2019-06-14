Arrest made in Olmsted County killing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest is made in an Olmsted County homicide investigation.

The County Sheriff’s Office says Ayub Iman, 23 from Rochester, has been arrested for his role in the killing of Garad Roble on March 5. It is expected he’ll be charged with aiding an offender in committing 2nd degree murder. Investigators say they think at least one other person was involved in the killing.

Roble’s body was found in the 2300 block of 45th Street SE in Marion Township with multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff's Office says they believe there was some sort of relationship between Iman and Roble but will not go into futher detail at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says Iman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and they have “strong reasons” to believe people who have relationship with Iman have information about Roble’s death. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with such information to come forward.

Iman is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center due to conflicts with current prisoners at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He is described as having had "significant law enforcement contact" in the area. He is already facing charged of 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct for an April 11 incident where a man was threatened with a knife.