Arrest made in weekend chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A short chase through two North Iowa counties lands a man in jail.

Adam Perry Pederson, 29 of Fertile, was arrested early Sunday morning and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop the pickup truck Pederson was driving around 1:44 am near Finch Avenue and 330th Street due to a traffic violation.

Pederson is accused of driving away and leading the deputy on a chase over rural roads in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties before being caught near 348th Street and Dogwood Avenue.

Pederson is facing charges of OWI-3rd offense, eluding, carrying dangerous weapons while intoxicated, driving while license was revoked, operating without an ignition interlock device, failure to have insurance, and improper brake lamp.

The Iowa State Patrol, and Winnebago and Worth County sheriff’s offices assisted with this arrest.