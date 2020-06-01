Arrest made in southern Minnesota home invasion

MANKATO, Minn. – An arrest has been made for a Blue Earth County home invasion.

Thiyang Biel Gatkuoth, 20, was caught Saturday at a hotel in Mankato in connection with the May 28 incident in the 47000 block of 127th Street. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says three adult males carrying handguns entered the home and attacked the people inside. The victims say at least one of the intruders fired his gun but no one was hit.

The Sheriff’s office says cash and other items were stolen.

Gatkuoth is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on a charge of 1st degree aggravated robbery. The investigation into this crime is continuing.