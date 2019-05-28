Clear
Arrest made in south central Iowa killing

Jerome Moyer Jerome Moyer

23-year-old woman found shot to death in Winterset.

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:57 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in south-central Iowa have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a Winterset woman.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Tuesday that police were called to home late Monday night for a report of an unresponsive woman. Arriving officers found 23-year-old Rosanna Otto dead from a gunshot wound.

Police quickly identified 25-year-old Jerry Moyer, of Norwalk, as a suspect, and Moyer was later arrested by the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop.

Moyer was booked Tuesday into the Dubuque County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and will be taken to the Madison County Jail at a later date.

