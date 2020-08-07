Arrest made in hit-and-run boating collision in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run boating accident on West Lake Okoboji.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Zachery Kruse, 20 of Spirit Lake, turned himself in to DNR conservation officers and admitted to operating the boat that hit another boat on Tuesday.

The DNR says Vaughn Wickham of Spirit Lake was seriously injured in the collision.

Kruse has been booked into the Dickinson County Jail and is charged with failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in serious injury.

The DNR says the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and “numerous helpful citizens” assisted in this investigation.