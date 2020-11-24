Arrest made in fatal Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the September shooting at a private club in Iowa that left two people dead and several others injured.

21-year-old Willie Edward Saffold Jr., 21, was booked Monday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say in an affidavit he was observed shooting multiple times into a crowd of people.

Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office picked Saffold up Monday at the Cook County Jail in Chicago. He is the first person charged in connection with the Sept. 26 shooting.