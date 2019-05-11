ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest is made for a downtown bar assault.
James Halverson, 36, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with 3rd degree assault. Rochester police say Halverson was seen hitting an adult male in the head with a glass at Dooley’s Pub on Tuesday. Police say the victim required surgery to repair injuries to his face.
Related Content
- Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Crash in downtown Rochester
- Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery
- Police: Woman assaulted riding her bike in downtown Rochester
- Arrest made after 5 people stabbed at Mason City bar
- Rochester's Downtown Farmers Market Returns
- Pannekoeken returns to downtown Rochester
- Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
Scroll for more content...