Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault

James Halverson James Halverson

Police say victim was hit in the head with a glass and needed surgery.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest is made for a downtown bar assault.

James Halverson, 36, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with 3rd degree assault. Rochester police say Halverson was seen hitting an adult male in the head with a glass at Dooley’s Pub on Tuesday. Police say the victim required surgery to repair injuries to his face.

Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
