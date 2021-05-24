Man charged with homicide by vehicle in death of Charles City bicyclist

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A homicide charge has been filed in the death of a Charles City bicyclist.

Ellen Bengtson, 24, was struck by a pickup truck and killed on August 2, 2020. Law enforcement is now identifying the driver of that pickup as Colby William Elliot, 44 of Clarksville, and arrested him Monday for homicide by vehicle-reckless driving.



Ellen Bengtson volunteering at a Bethany Alliance Church event where she was an active member of the church community. Photo courtesy of the Floyd County Community Foundation.

Court documents state Elliot was driving his pickup south on Floyd County Road T-64 when he came up on Bengtson also riding her bicycle south around 7:42 pm. Investigators say Bengtson was riding her bike on the right side of the white fog line when she was struck by Elliot’s pickup and knocked into the west ditch. Bengtson later died as a result of her injuries.

Authorities say Elliot was distracted opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message when he hit Bengtson.