Arrest made in deadly central Iowa collision

Travis Gonzales Travis Gonzales

State Patrol says two died after crash where driver was going 126 mph.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Charges have been filed in a fatal collision in central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says Travis Gonzales, 37 of Bondurant, was driving west on Interstate 80 on December 29, 2018, when he rear ended another vehicle near mile marker 138 by the Ankeny exit. Both vehicles went into the north ditch. The occupants of the other car, 22-year-old Austin Gainuss and 24-year-old Joshua Cox, died as a result of their injuries.

The State Patrol says Gonzales was going 126 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Blood taken after the crash was tested and authorities say it shows Gonzales had a blood alcohol content of .219

Gonzales was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Polk County Jail for homicide by vehicle and OWI.

