Arrest made in connection with gunshots at MN National Guard soldiers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The gunshots fired at Minnesota National Guardsmen have led to an arrest for illegal weapons possession.

Law enforcement says a light-colored SUV was driving on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis around 4:20 am Sunday when someone inside fired multiple shots at a team of National Guard soldiers. One bullet went through the windshield of the team’s military vehicle. One solider was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of wounds from shattered glass and another soldier was treated at the scene for superficial injuries.

Minneapolis police officers patrolling late Sunday evening in the area of 6th Street South and Cedar Avenue South say they encountered a 2002 Ford Explorer that matched the description of the SUV involved in early morning shooting. The officers stopped the vehicle and placed the driver, Andrew Thomas, and a juvenile passenger in separate patrol cars. Police say they got a search warrant and found in the SUV a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and two discharged cartridge casings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Thomas, 28 of Minneapolis, has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and federal law prohibits him having firearms or ammunition. He has been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.