Arrest made in case of damaged 'Main Street USA' sign in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An arrest has been made after someone damaged the "Main Street USA" sign in downtown Clear Lake.

Police said Thursday that Matthew Arthur, 21, of Nora Springs, was charged with criminal mischief.

"The damage occurred during the early morning hours of July 3, 2021. The event was caught by Clear Lake City Hall security cameras and was posted on the police department’s Facebook Page. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle that Arthur got into to leave the scene and were then able to identify him. Arthur was a passenger in the SUV." police said.

According to court documents, Arthur was seen intentionally destroying the sign before running and getting in a vehicle.

"Upon further investigation, the defendant was located and did speak with the Clear Lake Police Department. The defendant did state that he takes full responsibility for the sign being damage," court documents state.