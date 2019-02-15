Clear
Arrest made in Ritchie Valens theft

Stolen items were recovered on Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUDD, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the theft of Ritchie Valens memorabilia during the Winter Dance Party.

The Clear Lake Police Department says it arrested Mark Hobbs, 59, at an apartment in Rudd at around 3:40 pm Friday. He’s accused of taking two photos and a framed movie poster belonging to the family of Ritchie Valens on February 2. Police say Hobbs was identified on surveillance video taking the items.

They were found in a parking lot Thursday in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake. Police say they do not now how they got there.

The Clear Lake Police Department says it was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in this arrest.

Hobbs is facing a charge of 3rd degree theft. This case remains under investigation.

