Arrest made in October shooting in Rochester

Aries Candler
Aries Candler

Man facing an attempted murder charge.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect has been arrested in a Rochester attempted murder.

Police say they located a car in the 1900 block of 18 ½ Avenue SW around 3 pm Friday. A passenger was identified as Aries Candler, 22, who was wanted for shots fired at two people on October 29 in the 1200 block of Turnberry Drive and for a riot at Kwik Trip in October.

Candler is facing charges of attempted murder, drive by shooting, 2nd degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and riot.

In the October 29 incident, police say a car pulled up alongside a male and female and started shooting. Officers say someone got out of the car and continued shooting as the male victim ran away. Around six shots were fired and police say one home in the area was hit several times.

