Arrest made in Mason City drive-by shooting

Jacob Wilson
Jacob Wilson

Shots fired in June 2018.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is arrested for being the driver in a drive-by shooting in Mason City.

Jacob Wilson, 27, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail around 10 pm Saturday. He is being held on $5,000 bond. A criminal complaint was filed on October 29 accusing Wilson of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators say Wilson was the driver of a vehicle that fired shots at another vehicle on June 21, 2018, in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue. Court documents state an unidentified passenger is the one who fired a 9 mm handgun at people in another vehicle. Court documents also do not identify who was being shot at.

When the incident occurred, Mason City police said they found a suspect vehicle with a firearm in it but made no arrests.

