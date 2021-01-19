Arrest made in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids have announced an arrest in the December shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex.

Police say in a news release that 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and witness tampering in the fatal shooting of Marisa Doolin. Authorities found Doolin in the apartment Dec. 22 with a gunshot wound, and she died four days later. Police believe Burnett pointed a gun at Doolin, but that it accidentally discharged.

Investigators say Burnett also warned a witness not to talk to police about the shooting. Police say Burnett was already in the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested Tuesday morning.