Arrest made for near-fatal stabbing in Wright County

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer stabbing in Wright County.

The Eagle Grove Police Department says it was called to the 400 block of SE 2nd Street on July 10 and found Carl Burras had been stabbed in the chest and body with a screwdriver. Authorities say his injuries were life threatening.

On Monday, a charge of attempted murder was filed against David Hernandez, 30 of Webster City. Court documents state DNA evidence has identified Hernandez as the person who stabbed Burras.

Hernandez is being held on $500,000 bond in the Hamilton County Jail.

The Eagle Grove Police Department is asking anyone with information on this matter to call 515-448-4793. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in this investigation.