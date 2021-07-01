Arrest made for hatchet-wielding burglary in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for an alleged hatchet-wielding assault in Floyd County.

Kelly Randall Caster, 41 of Charles City, was booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday on $25,000 bond. Caster is facing a charge of first-degree burglary involving a dangerous weapon for an incident on April 27.

Authorities say Caster went to a Charles City home and attacked someone, causing bodily injury. Caster allegedly intended to attack another person at the home and court documents say a hatchet was displayed during the assault.

First-degree burglary is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.