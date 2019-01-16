Arrest for knife threat in Mitchell County

STACYVILLE, Iowa – A woman is arrested after law enforcement says she threatened someone with a knife.

Rita Aurea Torres Vazquez, 25, was arrested around 7:45 am Wednesday and charged with domestic abuse assault. Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver says Vazquez threatened her victim with a knife in the 100 block of East Vernon Street in Stacyville.

Additional charges are also pending after law enforcement says it found suspected amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the location of the alleged assault.

Vazquez was booked into the Mitchell County Jail to await her next court appearance.