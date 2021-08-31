Around 5,000 gallons of ammonia removed from NE Iowa train derailment

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - The scene of a train derailment in Chickasaw County has been downgraded from an emergency scene to an industrial worksite.

Authorities said Tuesday that that crews removed 4,900 gallons of aqueous ammonia from a damaged tank car. The ammonia does not pose a threat to public health. Four remaining tank cars of anhydrous ammonia are intact and being staged for their content’s removal.

The New Hampton Fire Department has turned the location over to Canadian Pacific.

The train derailed this weekend after significant flooding in the area closed roadways and flooded fields.